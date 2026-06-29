Decisive action will be taken against lawlessness, warns Natjoints

Monday, June 29, 2026

Chairperson of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structures (Natjoints), Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili, says law enforcement agencies will respond to criminality swiftly, proportionately and decisively within the confines of the law.

“To those who intend to break the law tomorrow, our message is simple: do not test the resolve of the State. To those who intend to demonstrate peacefully, we assure you that your constitutional rights will be protected,” Mosikili said.

This comes as several groupings will be protesting undocumented immigration on 30 June.

Addressing the media on Monday night, Mosikili said the Natjoints, Provincial Joint Operational and Intelligence Structures, and all operational command centres were functioning on a 24-hour basis.

“Our operators are on the ground across all nine provinces. The first responders tasked with responding to public gatherings and any emerging incidents are fully deployed and on high alert. Public Order Policing units are in position,” Mosikili said.

She said specialised operational units were ready to respond at a moment's notice.

“Our intelligence structures continue to monitor developments in real time, and operational commanders are receiving continuous updates to ensure swift and decisive decision-making.

“Every law enforcement officer understands their mandate. Every commander understands their responsibility. Every operational plan is in motion.

“Let there be no doubt. Government is ready. We will secure every lawful and peaceful demonstration. We will protect every community. We will safeguard critical infrastructure. We will maintain public order,” she said.

Mosikili warned those who intend to break the law that “they should not test the resolve of the State”.

“To those who intend to demonstrate peacefully, we assure you that your constitutional rights will be protected. To every South African, be confident that your safety remains our highest priority,” Mosikili said.

She said contingency plans had been tested and law enforcement was ready, adding that the Air Wing would provide aerial surveillance and operational support wherever required.

“There is a clear distinction between exercising democratic rights and committing criminal offences. Anyone who crosses that line must expect the full and immediate consequences of the law,” she said.

She warned that no individual or group will be allowed to undermine the authority of the State.

“No one will be allowed to intimidate communities. No one will be allowed to shut down the economy. No one will be allowed to prevent law-abiding citizens from going to work, attending school, accessing healthcare facilities or conducting business. No one will be permitted to damage public infrastructure, loot businesses, attack law enforcement officers or incite violence.

“No dangerous weapons including firearms, knives and traditional weapons will be allowed, in terms of Section 17 of the Constitution. The State will act decisively against any person who seeks to exploit tomorrow's demonstrations to commit acts of lawlessness,” she said.

With regard to arrests, Mosikili said from 1 March to date, the police have registered 103 cases with 195 suspects arrested.

A breakdown of cases per province:

• In KwaZulu Natal, 39 cases have been reported with 11 arrests.

• In the Eastern Cape 12 cases were reported with 9 suspects arrested.

• In the Free State, 29 cases were reported with 153 arrests.

• In the Western Cape, 15 cases were reported and 14 arrests were affected.

• In Gauteng, 4 cases were registered with 5 suspects arrested.

• In Mpumalanga, 3 cases were registered with 3 arrests.

Mosikili said the leader of the march linked to the Abahambe protests, Simphiwe James Bonile, remains in custody following his arrest in May in the Western Cape.

More than 25 000 foreign nationals have been repatriated.

“This is an ongoing process. All buses transporting repatriated foreign nationals are travelling under strict law enforcement escort from departure to the designated ports of entry.

“Along the routes, a number of verification checkpoints have been established where law enforcement officials confirm passenger numbers, verify identities and nationalities, and ensure that all processes comply with the law,” she said.

In his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the right to protest is enshrined in the Constitution, but that does not allow people to threaten or intimidate others, or to engage in acts of vandalism or violence. – SAnews.gov.za

