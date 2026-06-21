Charlotte Maxeke's legacy an example for South Africans

Sunday, June 21, 2026

South Africans must draw inspiration from the life and legacy of struggle icon Charlotte Maxeke to confront the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), economic exclusion and all forms of discrimination.

This is according to Deputy President Paul Mashatile who addressed the 125th Graduation Anniversary Memorial Lecture of Maxeke on Saturday.

“She taught us that learning must uplift the underprivileged, give voice to the voiceless, and open doors where walls once stood. She whispered to us across time that, ‘If you rise, bring someone with you'.

“Therefore, as we reflect on the towering legacy of Mama Charlotte Maxeke and the rich history of our country, it rests upon our shoulders to safeguard our incredible inheritance of resilience and the championing of equality.

“It is now in our hands to eliminate gender-based violence and femicide, to dismantle economic exclusion, and to uproot all forms of discrimination that continue to weigh upon women and girls,” the Deputy President said.

Maxeke was the first black woman to obtain a university degree in South Africa.

“When colonialism tried to suppress African voices, when patriarchy tried to confine African women, and when poverty tried to limit African dreams, she defied them all.

“She brought her learning and experience back to South Africa, founded schools, led women’s organisations and was in the vanguard of the liberation struggle,” Deputy President Mashatile added.

He emphasised that Maxeke’s principles remain as applicable as ever and must be woven into modern technological developments to safeguard against further marginalisation of the vulnerable.

“In these contemporary times of AI [artificial intelligence], technology and digitalisation, her legacy advocates for technology that promotes inclusivity and shared knowledge, where each graduate illuminates the path for others, fostering a human-centred approach to technology.

“Where AI should serve as a tool to enhance opportunities rather than exacerbate exclusion. This enables young people to contribute to the economy and instil a sense of responsibility and excellence in the youth.

“Indeed, education should serve as a tool for empowerment, guiding future leaders to make impactful changes within their communities and the broader economic landscape,” the Deputy President said. – SAnews.gov.za