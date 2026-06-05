Cabinet urges South Africans to register for Local Government Elections

Friday, June 5, 2026

Cabinet has called on all eligible South Africans to register to vote ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections, stressing the importance of citizen participation in shaping the future of communities across the country.

Addressing a post-Cabinet media briefing on Friday, Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni reminded citizens that the first voter registration weekend for the upcoming municipal elections will take place on 20 and 21 June 2026.

South Africans will head to the polls on 4 November 2026 to elect councillors, who will be responsible for governing municipalities and overseeing the delivery of basic services at local government level.

Cabinet encouraged all eligible voters who have not yet registered, as well as those who may have changed their residential address, to use the registration weekend to ensure that their details are correctly captured on the voters' roll.

“The first voter registration weekend is taking place on Saturday, 20 June 2026, and Sunday, 21 June 2026 at their nearest voter registration station, or by visiting registertovote.elections.org.za, or visiting their local Electoral Commission offices during working hours,” Ntshavheni said.

Citizens were reminded that they can only vote at the voting station where they are registered and should therefore verify their registration details ahead of the elections.

Voters can also locate their correct voting station by using the Electoral Commission's online voting station finder.

Cabinet placed particular emphasis on youth participation, calling on young people to play an active role in the democratic process.

“Cabinet calls on young people, in particular, to participate actively in shaping the future of their communities through participation in elections,” Ntshavheni said.

The call comes as government and the Electoral Commission continue efforts to encourage greater participation among first-time voters and young South Africans, who constitute a significant portion of the country's voting-age population.

Local government elections are regarded as one of the most important pillars of South Africa's democratic system, as they determine the leadership responsible for delivering essential services such as water, sanitation, electricity, roads, refuse removal and local economic development.

The elections also provide communities with an opportunity to hold local leaders accountable and influence decisions that directly affect their daily lives.

The Electoral Commission has in recent years expanded digital registration services, allowing eligible voters to register online, update their details and check their registration status without visiting a registration station.

Government has repeatedly emphasised that voter registration is a critical step in ensuring that every eligible citizen can exercise their constitutional right to vote.

Cabinet said active participation in elections strengthens democracy and enables communities to help shape the development priorities of their municipalities. – SAnews.gov.za