Cabinet approves withdrawal of AI policy 

Friday, June 5, 2026

Cabinet has approved the withdrawal of the Draft National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy, which was published for public comment in March 2026.



“Cabinet approved the withdrawal of the draft AI policy, which was published for public comment in March 2026.



"The withdrawal will allow a rework of the AI policy to ensure it achieves its intended goals and that it establishes national standards on the ethical use of AI,” Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Friday.



The Minister was speaking at a post-Cabinet media briefing in Pretoria.



In April, Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi announced the withdrawal of the Draft National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy following an internal process.



“Following revelations that the Draft National Artificial Intelligence Policy published for public comment contains various fictitious sources in its reference list, we initiated internal questions, which have now confirmed that this was the case,” Malatsi said at the time.



READ | Minister announces withdrawal of draft AI Policy. - SAnews.gov.za