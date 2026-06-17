Commission gears up for upcoming voter registration weekend

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

South Africans have been encouraged to take advantage of this weekend's national voter registration drive.

The Electoral Commission will hold a voter registration weekend on 20 and 21 June.

This comes as President Cyril Ramaphosa proclaimed 4 November 2026 as the date for the country's sixth democratic Local Government Elections.

With less than five months remaining before Election Day, the Commission is urging all eligible citizens to ensure their registration details are up to date and to make their voices heard at the ballot box in November.

Nearly 24 000 registration stations across the country's 4 488 municipal wards will open this weekend, allowing eligible citizens to register to vote, verify their registration details and confirm that they are registered in the correct voting district.

"Preparations are well advanced," the Commission’s Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo said last month, adding that the Department of Home Affairs will keep offices open nationwide to assist citizens who need identity documents - a requirement for voter registration.

The Commission has adopted the slogan "Get Up, Show Up, Vote" as part of its 2026 election campaign, with a particular focus on mobilising young people to participate in the democratic process.

The registration weekend forms part of a broader national campaign that includes television, radio, digital and social media platforms aimed at reaching as many South Africans as possible.

The Commission has reported strong engagement among young people. Through its Tertiary Institutions Campaign, nearly 98 000 students have been reached, with more than 45 000 successfully registering to vote.

Current voter registration figures show that 27.9 million South Africans are registered on the voters' roll, surpassing the number recorded ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Between January and May this year, more than 376 000 new voter registrations were recorded, reflecting growing participation, particularly among younger voters.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has expressed confidence that youth participation would continue to increase.

"I am confident that this time we are going to have more young people registering to vote and taking part in the elections," Hlabisa said.

South Africans wishing to register can do so online or visit their designated voting stations during the voter registration weekend on Saturday and Sunday. – SAnews.gov.za