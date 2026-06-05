Cabinet outlines action on drugs, Ebola preparedness

Friday, June 5, 2026

Cabinet has reaffirmed government's commitment to intensifying the fight against organised crime and strengthening South Africa's contribution to the continental response to Ebola outbreaks.

Briefing media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said government remains focused on addressing issues that affect the safety, health and wellbeing of citizens, while advancing development priorities.

Cabinet commended law enforcement agencies for recent successes in disrupting major drug trafficking operations and dismantling criminal syndicates operating in the country.

The Border Management Authority (BMA), the Hawks, South African Police Service (SAPS) K9 units and other law enforcement agencies were praised for an intelligence-driven operation that intercepted a drug consignment valued at nearly R1 billion at the Beitbridge Port of Entry.

The operation, conducted on 27 May 2026, led to the interception of a truck travelling through Zimbabwe into South Africa. Authorities discovered approximately 713 000 grams of methaqualone, commonly known as ABBA, a substance widely used in the manufacture of Mandrax.

“Furthermore, Cabinet commended the South African Police Service for the arrest of 11 suspects, including four Mexican nationals, following the discovery of a multimillion-rand drug manufacturing laboratory on a farm in Swartruggens in the North West province,” the Minister said.

The arrests form part of ongoing efforts by government to combat transnational organised crime, drug trafficking networks and the proliferation of illicit substances in communities.

SA supporting continental fight against Ebola

On health matters, Cabinet expressed support for South Africa's contribution of US$5 million towards a continental preparedness and response plan aimed at containing Ebola outbreaks currently affecting parts of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

The contribution forms part of a broader African response plan valued at US$319 million.

While the World Health Organisation has declared the Ebola outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, Cabinet stressed that there is currently no cause for alarm in South Africa.

“Ebola is not endemic to South Africa and human-to-human transmission occurs through direct contact with the bodily fluids of an infected, symptomatic person,” Ntshavheni said.

Government has continued to monitor developments closely, while working with continental and international partners to strengthen preparedness measures and support affected countries. – SAnews.gov.za