Hlabisa calls for active citizen participation in Local Government Elections

Saturday, June 20, 2026

As South Africa prepares to elect local government leaders who will shape the future of municipalities and communities across the country, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa has emphasised the importance of broad public participation in the electoral process.

Hlabisa, who serves as Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on the 2026 Local Government Elections, said the elections give citizens an opportunity to choose leaders who are directly responsible for delivering services and driving development in their communities.

“The decisions taken by municipalities affect the daily lives of residents, from water and sanitation to roads, electricity, local economic development and community safety,” Hlabisa said.

He called on all eligible South Africans to register to vote or check their particulars during the upcoming voter registration weekend announced by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

The Electoral Commission has set 20 June 2026 and Sunday 21 June 2026 as the official voter registration weekend. Voting stations across the country will be open from 08:00 to 17:00 on both days, to enable new voters to register and existing voters to update their registration details.

“I encourage all eligible South Africans to register and ensure that their details are up to date. An inclusive and credible electoral process begins with voter registration. Every eligible citizen must seize this opportunity to make their voice count,” the Minister said.

People eligible to register to vote are South African citizens, at least 16 years old, and in possession of a green bar-coded ID book, smart ID card, or temporary identity certificate.

The Minister noted while citizens may register from the age of 16, they may only vote once they have reached the age of 18.

He called on all eligible citizens, especially young people, and first-time voters to play their part in strengthening South Africa’s democracy by participating in the registration weekend.

Citizens can also register to vote or update their registration details online through the IEC’s official registration portal, available 24 hours a day at https://registertovote.elections.org.za

Warning against online scams

The Minister also urged South Africans to remain vigilant against online scams, and to ensure that they only use official IEC platforms when registering or updating their details.

“The right to vote was hard won through decades of struggle and sacrifice. Many brave South Africans dedicated their lives to securing the democratic freedoms we enjoy today, and some never had the opportunity to cast a vote in a democratic South Africa.

“By registering to vote, we honour those who fought for our freedom and confirm our commitment to democracy. Our democracy is founded on the will of the people, and every vote contributes to building accountable, responsive, and developmental local government,” Hlabisa said. – SAnews.gov.za

