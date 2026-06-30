Beaufort West Municipality urges calm ahead of 30 June protests

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

The Beaufort West Municipality has called on residents to remain calm, vigilant and responsible ahead of anticipated activities expected to take place on Tuesday.

In a statement issued on Monday, the municipality said it had worked with law enforcement and emergency services to implement precautionary measures aimed at ensuring public safety, maintaining law and order, and protecting essential services.

Municipal officials said the relevant authorities will remain on high alert and are prepared to respond swiftly should any incidents occur.

The municipality reminded residents that government has confirmed Tuesday, 30 June, as a normal working day. Businesses, schools, government offices and essential services are expected to operate as usual, with residents encouraged to continue with their daily routines.

Beaufort West Executive Mayor Gina Duimpies reiterated the municipality's support for the constitutional right to peaceful protest but warned that criminal behaviour would not be tolerated.

"The safety and well-being of every resident remain our highest priority. We call on everyone to act responsibly, remain peaceful, and work together to keep Beaufort West safe," Duimpies said.

She added that acts of violence, intimidation, vandalism, xenophobia, discrimination, hate speech and any other criminal conduct would be dealt with decisively by law enforcement agencies.

The municipality also urged residents to obtain information only from official communication channels and to avoid sharing unverified reports or misinformation on social media.

Officials said maintaining public safety would require the cooperation of all residents as authorities continue to monitor the situation. – SAnews.gov.za

