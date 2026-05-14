Youth rally behind renewed national pledge

Thursday, May 14, 2026

As the country marks 50 years since the 1976 youth uprising, South African youth have adopted a renewed national pledge under the banner of “RESET@50 – The Future Calls,” committing themselves to action, unity and transformation.



The Youth Pledge, unveiled during the media launch of the Golden Jubilee commemoration of the 1976 youth uprising, on Thursday, positions young people not only as heirs to a legacy of struggle, but as active drivers of South Africa’s future.



The pledge opens by honouring the generation of 1976, whose courage and sacrifice helped secure the freedoms enjoyed today.



“We gather to honour the courageous youth of 1976 — a generation whose sacrifice shaped our nation and secured the right to learn, to dream, and to participate fully in a democratic South Africa,” the pledge reads.



Central to the pledge is a call for today’s generation to move beyond remembrance and take responsibility for shaping the present and future. It emphasises building a country anchored in dignity, justice, opportunity and inclusion.



Young people commit to improving the quality of life for all citizens and unlocking the potential of every individual, while acknowledging that the freedoms gained through democracy must be actively advanced.

Drawing inspiration from the spirit of the 1976 uprising, the pledge outlines a shared national purpose to foster learning and innovation, uphold compassion and integrity, and promote patriotism and nation-building.



It reflects a generation determined to contribute meaningfully to society, while strengthening social cohesion and collective responsibility.



Expanding access and opportunities

A key focus of the pledge is the expansion of access to education, skills development, culture and economic participation.



READ | Education is key to fixing South Africa’s future: Lesufi



It recognises that while democracy has opened doors, significant inequalities remain, particularly for young people from poor and working-class backgrounds, those in rural communities, and young women and persons with disabilities.



The pledge calls for:

• Equal access to quality education from early childhood through higher education.

• Stronger support for youth-owned enterprises and economic participation.

• Bridging the gap between education and employment.

• Ensuring that no young person is excluded from opportunities due to financial or social barriers.

It also highlights the need to address the growing number of young people not in employment, education or training, stressing that access must translate into meaningful outcomes.



READ | Youth face growing burden of unemployment and inequality



A call to future generations

Under the theme: “The Future Calls,” the pledge commits to opening pathways for generations to come by investing in knowledge, skills and innovation.



It frames youth development as an intergenerational responsibility, ensuring that progress made today creates lasting opportunities for tomorrow.



In a unifying conclusion, the pledge affirms a collective vision rooted in equality, dignity and freedom.

“Freedom lives in every generation,” it declares, reinforcing the idea that each generation must actively defend and deepen the gains of democracy. – SAnews.gov.za

