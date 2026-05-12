Two fatal accidents on N1 near Bela-Bela under investigation

Tuesday, May 12, 2026

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed that two separate fatal accidents on the N1 near Bela-Bela in Limpopo are under investigation, following a sequence of events involving the official vehicle of Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi.

According to a SAPS statement issued on Tuesday, the incident involving the Minister’s official vehicle occurred on Saturday, 9 May 2026. The state vehicle was being driven by a member of the Protection Security Services (PSS) at the time of the collision.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a woman was attempting to cross the highway with her two children, one of whom was strapped to her back, when they were struck by the Minister’s vehicle.

Police said the family had reportedly been trying to reach the scene of an earlier accident on the same stretch of road, where the woman’s husband had allegedly been struck and killed by a vehicle driven by an off-duty police officer.

The mother and her baby sustained fatal injuries in the second collision and were declared dead.

The second child survived, although authorities have not yet disclosed details about the child’s condition.

The SAPS said the Minister, his close protection officer and the driver of the official vehicle stopped immediately after the accident and remained at the scene until emergency services and police arrived.

“Statements were subsequently obtained from those present at the scene,” the SAPS said.

Authorities have opened two separate culpable homicide cases as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding both accidents.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has taken over the investigation because both drivers involved in the incidents are members of the SAPS.

SAPS has extended its condolences to the bereaved family, describing the incidents as a tragic loss. – SAnews.gov.za