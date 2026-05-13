11 suspects arrested in major North West drug lab bust

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested 11 suspects, including four Mexican nationals and one woman, following the discovery of a multimillion-rand drug manufacturing laboratory on a farm in Swartruggens in the North West.

The operation, led by SAPS specialised units, was intelligence-driven and resulted in the successful dismantling of the illicit drug facility.

Earlier reports claimed the drug laboratory was worth an estimated R100 million.

According to SAPS Acting National Commissioner, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, the coordinated operation involved National Head Office Crime Intelligence, National Head Office Organised Crime Investigations, and a national team from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI).

Dimpane praised law enforcement officers for their ongoing efforts to combat organised crime syndicates involved in the manufacture and distribution of drugs across South Africa.

“The latest drug bust must send a stern warning to criminals that the South African Police Service remains resolute and relentless in the fight against crime. We will continue to intensify operations aimed at disrupting and dismantling drug networks operating within our communities,” said Dimpane.

The arrests come amid intensified nationwide anti-drug operations by SAPS.

Police revealed that during the past week alone, 280 suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs, while a further 2 573 suspects were arrested for possession of drugs during operations conducted across the country.

Investigations into the Swartruggens drug laboratory are continuing. – SAnews.gov.za