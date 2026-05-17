Youth must help to shape government - Mhlauli

Sunday, May 17, 2026

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli has called on young South Africans to take an active role in shaping government and the country’s future, declaring them “not just leaders of tomorrow, but changemakers today”.

Speaking at the Seventh-day Adventist Community Day held in Maragon Mooikloof, Pretoria, Mhlauli said young people play a very important role in shaping government, society, and the future of the nation.

She emphasised that South Africa’s youth, estimated at around 21 million people between the ages of 15 and 34, make up more than a third of the population, and must therefore be central to decision-making processes.

“If one-third of our population is young, then young people must be central to every important decision about the future of South Africa,” Mhlauli said.

The Deputy Minister highlighted the significance of 2026 as the 30th anniversary of the Constitution, describing it as a document that not only protects rights but also guarantees active participation in democracy.

She urged young people to participate in all processes of government across all three spheres, by contributing to policy development, public consultations, municipal planning, budgeting, and accountability.

“Government works best when citizens are involved, and democracy becomes stronger when young people speak and leaders listen.”

Drawing on history, Mhlauli noted that young people have always shaped the destiny of the country, such as the 1976 uprisings and the 1994 democratic elections, adding that today’s generation continues to make strides in entrepreneurship, education, science, social activism, and the creative industries.

She also challenged young people to prepare themselves to engage with emerging policy areas, including artificial intelligence, noting that such developments will influence jobs, education, healthcare, security, and the economy.

“Young people are the generation that will live with the consequences of these decisions, and their voices must be heard. This principle applies not only to artificial intelligence but to every major policy that affects our country,” the Deputy Minister said.

Collective response to youth unemployment

Addressing the issue of youth unemployment, Mhlauli acknowledged it as one of the country’s most pressing challenges but stressed that it requires a collective response.

“Youth unemployment is not a problem for young people alone. It is a national challenge that requires all hands on deck. Government, business, labour, civil society, educational institutions, faith communities and families all have a role to play. Young people themselves must continue to prepare, participate, and persevere,” Mhlauli said.

She highlighted government initiatives, such as the Presidential Youth Employment Initiative (PYEI), which connects young people to work opportunities, skills development and pathways into employment; the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), provides business grants, entrepreneurship training, career guidance and support for young innovators; as well as the SAYouth.mobi platform, which is a zero rated site where government deposits all youth empowerment related opportunities, as key tools available to support young people.

Beyond economics, Mhlauli encouraged youth participation in sectors such as technology, agriculture, arts, sports and education, citing South Africa’s global success in citrus exports and the international rise of local music genres like Amapiano as examples of youth-driven impact.

She also recognised the role of faith communities in nurturing responsible and values-driven citizens, describing them as vital partners in national development.

She further urged young people to take ownership of their future.

“This is your country. Do not wait for others to shape your future. Read government policies, attend public meetings, volunteer in your communities, and pursue excellence in your studies.

“South Africa needs your energy, your creativity and your commitment. As we celebrate 30 years of our Constitution, let us recommit ourselves to building a country in which every young person can thrive. We must build a country where opportunity is real, where talent is nurtured, where no dream is too big and where young people are not spectators but architects of our democracy,” the Deputy Minister said. – SAnews.gov.za