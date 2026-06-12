Well wishes for Comrades Marathon participants

Saturday, June 13, 2026

Government has extended its well wishes and support to the thousands of local and international athletes set to participate in the historic Comrades Marathon this Sunday, 14 June 2026.

“To all the athletes, volunteers, organisers, medical teams, security personnel, and support crews working tirelessly behind the scenes: Ska Fela Moya — never give up,” the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said ahead of the start of the race.

This year marks the 99th edition of the marathon and will be an “Up Run”, challenging runners to conquer the approximately 85-kilometre route from Durban to the finish line in Pietermaritzburg.

The GCIS said the Comrades Marathon remains a powerful testament to human endurance, resilience, and solidarity adding that behind every runner is a story of sacrifice, months of training, discipline.

“Government call[s] on all South Africans to rally behind the runners and encourage residents across KwaZulu-Natal to line the route and form the famous ‘human walls’ of support. Let us show the world the true meaning of the Ubuntu spirit. Let us rally together, fly our flag high, and carry the runners all the way to the finish line.”

Call for caution

Meanwhile, the Department of Transport has advised motorists, runners, and spectators travelling along the major arterial routes between Durban and Pietermaritzburg to be cautious.



“Due to heavy infrastructural upgrades and seasonal winter hazards, severe traffic congestion and volatile driving conditions are anticipated. Motorists are urged to plan, adjust driving behaviour, and remain highly vigilant,” said the department.



It said significant, ongoing road upgrades and construction projects are currently active in and around the Pietermaritzburg area and along key sections of the N3 corridor.



“Following severe traffic disruptions during the previous ‘Up Run,’ law enforcement and race organisers have established integrated traffic mitigation plans. However, delays are still highly likely.”



Various construction zones have restricted lanes, resulting in sudden bottlenecks.



“Motorists must strictly adhere to temporary speed limits and signage. Construction is taking place on the following zones: between Heidelberg and Villiers, Warden and Harrismith, Estcourt and Nottingham Road, Paradise Valley and Westville viaduct.”



It added that as South Africa enters peak winter, the KwaZulu-Natal interior presents distinct seasonal hazards that demand driver focus. The department called on motorists to reduce speed, increase following distances, and use fog lights.



Road closures

The eThekwini Municipality has advised the public of road closures ahead of the race.



Roads that will be closed on Sunday are:

• Dr Pixley KaSeme Street

• Joseph Nduli Road

• N3 West Off-Ramp to King Cetshwayo Highway contra-flow via 45th Cutting to the M13 and Cowies Hill

• Josiah Gumede Road, Pinetown

• M13 through Kloof, Gillitts and Old Main Road into Hillcrest

• R103 towards Cato Ridge via Doonrug Road

READ | Comrades Marathon road closures announced ahead of race day

On Wednesday, the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (PROVJOINTS) said it has put comprehensive safety and security measures in place for the race.

“Over 21 000 runners will participate in the 99th edition of the Ultimate Human Race. The route has been declared a no-fly zone, hotspot areas have been identified, and law enforcement, private security, and marshals will be deployed to ensure a safe and incident-free event,” it said. -SAnews.gov.za

