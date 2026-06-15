Gauteng congratulates Comrades Marathon runners

Monday, June 15, 2026

The Gauteng provincial government has congratulated all participants in the 99th edition of the Comrades Marathon, from elite athletes and seasoned ultramarathoners to first-time finishers who took on one of the world’s greatest tests of human endurance.

“Every athlete who stood on the start line and every runner who crossed the finish line is deserving of recognition. The Comrades Marathon is far more than a race; it is a celebration of perseverance, sacrifice, discipline and the limitless potential of the human spirit,” MEC for Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Lebogang Maile said on Monday.

The MEC said the 2026 Comrades Marathon once again showcased the very best of the human spirit, with thousands of runners demonstrating extraordinary courage, discipline, resilience and determination over the demanding 85.7km up run from Durban to Pietermaritzburg.

He extended special congratulations to George Kusche on his victory in the marathon, describing his performance as a masterclass in endurance running and a fitting reminder of what can be achieved through preparation, belief and determination.

“The Comrades Marathon once again demonstrated the power of sport to unite people. Regardless of race, gender, language, social standing or background, runners stood together in pursuit of a common dream. This spirit of unity and social cohesion is one of the greatest strengths of our country and something we must continue to celebrate and protect,” Maile said.

He added that one of the most inspiring aspects of the race was seeing thousands of South Africans from different races, cultures, languages, communities and backgrounds sharing the same road, pursuing the same goal and encouraging one another throughout the journey.

The MEC also congratulated the Comrades Marathon Association for successfully organising another world-class event that brought together runners from across South Africa and the world in a celebration of athletic excellence and human endurance.

Public servants from across the Gauteng provincial government were among the thousands of athletes who participated in this year’s race.

They included 42 participants from the Department of Education and 42 from the Gauteng Department of Health.

Social Development followed with 13 participants; e-Government had nine; Human Settlements, Roads and Transport, and Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation had four each; the Office of the Premier and Provincial Treasury had three each; Community Safety and Economic Development had two each; and Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Infrastructure Development and the Gauteng Liquor Board had one each.

“Our runners have made Gauteng proud. They have demonstrated exceptional discipline, endurance and perseverance. We encourage more people to take up running, build healthy communities and become ambassadors for wellness and social cohesion.

“Looking ahead, we believe Gauteng has the talent, determination and depth to produce a future Comrades Marathon champion. As we celebrate the achievements of the 2026 race, we also set our sights on the landmark 100th edition of the Comrades Marathon in 2027,” Maile said. -SAnews.gov.za