Deputy Minister Mabe attends the Comrades Marathon

Sunday, June 14, 2026

With Gerda Steyn and George Kusche having won the 2026 Comrades Marathon, Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Peace Mabe, is set to attend the marathon’s prize-giving ceremony this afternoon.



Steyn won the women’s Comrades while Kusche clinched the men’s marathon on Sunday.



The Deputy Minister, who is attending the 99th edition of the Ultimate Human Race, is also showing support for two runners representing the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture.



“[The Deputy Minister] is also forming part of the key dignitaries receiving the male and female winners from number 1 to 10, including the prize-giving ceremony set to start at 2:30pm,” the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture said.



Ahead of the race, government extended its well wishes and support to the thousands of local and international athletes participating in the historic Comrades Marathon.



“To all the athletes, volunteers, organisers, medical teams, security personnel, and support crews working tirelessly behind the scenes: Ska Fela Moya — never give up,” the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said.



READ | Well wishes for Comrades Marathon participants



On Wednesday, the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (PROVJOINTS) said it has put comprehensive safety and security measures in place for the race.



“Over 21 000 runners will participate in the 99th edition of the Ultimate Human Race. The route has been declared a no-fly zone, hotspot areas have been identified, and law enforcement, private security, and marshals will be deployed to ensure a safe and incident-free event,” it said. -SAnews.gov.za