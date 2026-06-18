Tourism: A gateway to youth economic empowerment and inclusive growth 

Thursday, June 18, 2026

By David Jacobs

As South Africa marks Youth Month, we are reminded that the defining challenge facing this generation is fundamentally different from what confronted the youth of 1976. While previous generations fought for political freedom, today's young people are engaged in a struggle for economic inclusion, opportunity and meaningful participation in the economy.



At the centre of this challenge lies youth unemployment, one of the most pressing obstacles facing our nation. Addressing it requires creating opportunities at scale, lowering barriers to entry, fostering entrepreneurship and supporting sectors capable of generating jobs across both urban and rural communities.

Tourism is one such sector. Over the past few years, it has demonstrated remarkable resilience, emerging as a major contributor to economic growth, job creation and business development. The latest Tourism Satellite Account report shows that tourism contributed R361.7 billion to the economy in 2024, accounting for 4.9 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP). In doing so, it outperformed several traditional sectors, including agriculture, utilities and construction, underscoring its growing importance to South Africa's economic future.



Tourism's impact is perhaps most evident in employment. In 2024, the sector sustained 954 000 direct jobs, meaning that one in every 18 jobs in South Africa is supported by tourism. The industry now employs more people than agriculture, mining or utilities individually, making it one of the country's largest sources of employment. For every 13 international tourists who visit South Africa, one job is created or sustained.



This employment potential is being reinforced by a strong recovery in visitor numbers. South Africa welcomed 10.5 million tourists in 2025, up from 8.9 million in 2024, while nearly one million arrivals were recorded in April 2026 alone. This growth not only reaffirms South Africa's appeal as a world-class destination but also highlights tourism's ability to stimulate economic activity, support small businesses and create opportunities throughout the country.



As President Cyril Ramaphosa noted during his opening of Africa's Travel Indaba this year, tourism "distributes economic activity across communities" and "opens opportunities for everyone". Every visitor creates demand for accommodation, transport, food services, cultural experiences and local enterprises. The benefits therefore extend far beyond the tourism sector itself, reaching small businesses, community initiatives and informal traders whose livelihoods depend on visitor spending.



Recognising tourism's ability to spread economic activity across cities, towns and rural communities, government has introduced programmes to expand participation in the sector. The Market Access Support Programme helps small tourism enterprises, including youth-owned businesses, connect with markets and unlock new growth opportunities.



These enterprises also stand to benefit from South Africa's growing business events industry. Through the South African National Convention Bureau, the country has secured 66 international and regional conferences expected to contribute more than R1.2 billion to the economy between 2025 and 2030. Hosted across a range of destinations, these events will boost local economies and create opportunities throughout the tourism value chain.



Government is also investing in programmes that empower young people to become entrepreneurs and innovators. The Tourism Technology Grassroots Innovation Incubator Programme supports young entrepreneurs to develop technology-driven solutions that can modernise the industry, while the Tourism Transformation Fund provides financial support to black-owned tourism enterprises, helping to expand participation and unlock opportunities for emerging entrepreneurs.



Tourism's greatest promise, however, lies in its ability to create pathways into the economy for young people. As a labour-intensive industry, it is uniquely positioned to absorb new entrants into the workforce while equipping them with valuable skills and experience. From hospitality and tour guiding to transport, digital marketing and cultural enterprises, tourism offers diverse avenues for employment and entrepreneurship.



Government continues to strengthen these pathways through targeted skills development initiatives in the tourism sector. During the previous financial year, more than 800 Technical and Vocational Education and Training students were placed in workplaces through partnerships with Harambee and the Youth Employment Service to complete the practical training required for graduation.



The sector is also embracing technological change, with young innovators participating in initiatives that explore how artificial intelligence can drive inclusive growth and job creation in tourism.



As we commemorate Youth Month, we should remember that the aspirations of young South Africans have not changed. Like the generation of 1976, they seek dignity, opportunity and the ability to shape their own futures. Tourism as one of the country’s most inclusive and labour-intensive sectors, has the capacity to create jobs, nurture entrepreneurs, develop skills and spread opportunity across the country.



*Jacobs is Chief Director :Cluster Communication at the Government Communication and Information System

