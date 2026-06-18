Rise, Youth of 2026: Your Vote, Your Future

Thursday, June 18, 2026

By Sandile Nene

The baton for building and advancing South Africa has now been passed to the youth of today. While the generation of 1976 made immense sacrifices to secure the freedom and democracy that we enjoy, it is now the responsibility of the youth of 2026 to safeguard and strengthen that hard-won legacy through active citizenship and participation in democratic processes, particularly through voting.



The youth of 2026 must ensure that the spirit of courage, activism and determination demonstrated by the generation of 1976 continues to thrive and this can be expressed at the ballot box. This is to acknowledge that voting is not merely a symbolic act; it is a powerful tool for shaping the future that we desire for South Africa.



Many young people face significant challenges every day, including unemployment, poverty, crime, inequality and limited economic opportunities. These frustrations are real and deeply felt, and choosing not to vote weakens young people’s power to change their circumstances, influence government decision-making, and take up critical roles in shaping public policy and leadership.



Young people account for about 33.1% of the South African population, yet youth voter registration and representation in elected office remain far below what their numbers may suggest. While there has been a gradual increase in the number of young people serving in government and parliament, these gains may remain limited unless more young South Africans take the first step as active citizens to shape the affairs of our state.



This matters, especially for local government elections, as municipal leadership shapes the quality of daily life through decisions about water, electricity, sanitation, roads, refuse removal, public spaces and local development.



Voting in local elections is therefore one of the most direct ways for young people to influence service delivery, demand accountability and choose leaders who understand the realities on the ground. Young people are not only voters; they are organisers, advocates, community leaders and increasingly important actors in governance itself.



As we commemorate Youth Month, let us remember that the generation of 1976 did not fight so that future generations would stand on the sidelines. They fought so that young South Africans of today could speak with equal power in building a better nation. To vote is to honour that hard-won sacrifice which many were previously denied.



This year’s Youth Month theme, “RESET@50–The Future Calls”, reminds us that remembrance must lead to renewed action. Government calls upon young people to become active participants in democracy.



Furthermore, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has intensified efforts ahead of the local government elections, under the tagline, Get Up, Show Up, Vote. The Commission has deployed more than 800 Municipal outreach coordinators and also conducted targeted door-to-door voter communication and registration campaigns in several municipalities.



It has also expanded its Tertiary Institutions Campaign, which has reached more than 97 000 students, through over 1000 activations, resulting in over 45 000 successful registrations.



These efforts are being reinforced by new platforms such as Beats for My Peeps, the Commission’s exciting electoral education programme, which uses music, popular culture, dialogue and real-life experiences to encourage informed participation. The youth is encouraged to tune in every Wednesday at 18:00 on SABC 1 as we prepare for this year’s elections.



South African citizens over the age of 18 are encouraged to register to vote, using a green bar-coded ID, smart ID card or temporary identity certificate. Eligible voters can register, check their registration status, confirm or update their details, apply for a special vote and track their application online (https://registertovote.elections.org.za/ or www.elections.org.za) or at local Electoral Commission offices.



Citizens can also verify their details by SMS (to 32810), or through the Commission’s call centre (0800 11 8000), or at their voting station during the voter registration weekend on 20 and 21 June 2026.



Just under 24 000 registration stations across 4 488 municipal wards will be open to help citizens register and verify their details. It is imperative that registration details are correct so that every eligible voter can vote at the right station on election day.



This youth month, we encourage every young person to get up, show up and make their mark. Through your vote, you can help shape the future of your community and the future of our nation.

As Nelson Mandela reminded us, “It is in your hands to create a better world for all who live in it.”



*Nene is the Acting Deputy Director-General at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS)