Suspect arrested over alleged R635 million Tembisa Hospital fraud

Sunday, August 30, 2026

The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation Unit has arrested a 37-year-old suspect in connection with an alleged R635 million fraud case involving Tembisa Hospital.

According to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), the suspect faces charges related to fraud, corruption, forgery and/or uttering, contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), and money laundering.

The suspect is alleged to have been involved in a complex investigation into multimillion-rand tender fraud linked to Tembisa Hospital’s procurement processes.

“It is alleged that certain officials at the hospital colluded with service providers to exploit the Request for Quotations (RFQ) system for procurement transactions below the R500,000 threshold. This approach was intentionally employed to circumvent the formal tender process,” the DPCI said in a statement on Sunday.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, on Monday, 31 August 2026.

Last year, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said its investigation into corruption at Tembisa Hospital, in Ekurhuleni, uncovered three coordinated syndicates responsible for the looting of over R2 billion meant for healthcare. – SAnews.gov.za