North West drug accused 11 to appear in court 

Friday, May 15, 2026

Eleven suspects arrested earlier this week in connection with the discovery of a multimillion-rand drug manufacturing laboratory on a farm in Swartruggens in the North West will make their first court appearance today.



“Eleven suspects are expected to make their first appearance before the Swartruggens Magistrate’s Court, this morning, on 15 May 2026, facing charges related to drug manufacturing, illegal possession of precious metals, illegal possession of hazardous materials and contravention of the Immigration Act,” the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said on Friday.



Their arrest follows an intelligence-driven operation conducted by Crime Intelligence Head Office, Organized Crime Head Office, and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (DPCI) South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) based at Head Office and other stakeholders.



The 11, who are made up of five Mexican nationals, two Mozambican nationals, one Zimbabwean national, and three South African citizens were nabbed on Wednesday, 13 May.



READ | 11 suspects arrested in major North West drug lab bust



“The operation led to the discovery of a large-scale illegal drug manufacturing facility believed to be involved in the production of methamphetamine. During the operation, law enforcement officers seized tons of equipment and chemicals used in the manufacturing of illegal drugs, as well as three firearms.



“Forensic experts are still processing the crime scene; however, approximately 481 kilograms of methamphetamine with an estimated street value amounting to millions of rands has thus far been confiscated. It is anticipated that the quantity may increase once the entire scene has been thoroughly processed. The estimated value of the illicit drug laboratory exceeds R1 billion,” said the Hawks in a statement.



Preliminary investigations indicate that the discovered laboratory is the fourth drug laboratory in South Africa with alleged Mexican links.



“At this stage, the owners of the property have not yet been located. However, the owner’s son and other relatives were among those arrested. The owners are currently required for questioning as investigations continue.”



The Hawks said that due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation, certain information cannot be divulged at this stage and will be communicated in due course.



“Investigations remain ongoing,” said the Hawks. - SAnews.gov.za