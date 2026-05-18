Gauteng health expedites vacancy filling at Tembisa Hospital

Monday, May 18, 2026

The Gauteng Department of Health has assured the public that it is fast-tracking the recruitment process for various positions at the Tembisa Hospital to ensure that service delivery is not affected.

The department is looking to fill medical, nursing, clinical support and therapeutic services, and administration positions at the facility.

“The Gauteng Department of Health wishes to assure the public that it is working with Tembisa Hospital to expedite the filling of posts, given the impact this has on providing efficient service to communities.

“The vacancy rate is negatively impacting clinical oversight and supervision and resulting in lengthy waiting times, which lead to numerous complaints from patients.

“The department is working around the clock to ensure that all vacant posts are filled. Interviews have already been conducted for six doctors, one nursing position, and three clinical support and therapeutic services personnel who are expected to commence employment in June and July."

Of the 25 medical vacancies, 22 have been advertised, with eight in the shortlisting phase.

“Furthermore, eight nursing positions were advertised while two have been shortlisted. To fast-track the recruitment process, four clinical support and therapeutic services positions have been advertised, while three have been shortlisted.

“The department can confirm that some medical equipment, such as defibrillators, monitors, and infusion pumps, has been delivered to the facility. Additionally, the procurement of medical equipment, including ventilators, examination lamps, mobile screens and anaesthetic machines, will take place within the current financial year, according to the demand plan,” the statement read.

The department added that repairs to the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit are being done in two phases.

The unit was engulfed in a fire in 2025.

“Phase one covered the less severely affected areas, and an assessment was conducted by Spire Fund, a donor supporting the remedial work. This phase has been completed, including clearing, cleaning, and refurbishment of the affected sections.

“Phase two relates to areas that were extensively damaged by the fire, and a detailed cost assessment is still underway, as rubble and debris needed to be removed to allow for comprehensive evaluation. This process is also being supported by Spire Fund.

“The final repair costs for Phase two will only be determined once the in-depth assessment has been completed,” the statement concluded. – SAnews.gov.za