Multimillion rand drug bust at Durban Harbour

Sunday, June 7, 2026

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), through the Serious Organised Crime Investigation (SOCI) South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB), seized approximately 90 kilograms of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of R36 million at the Durban Harbour on 6 June 2026.

Also taking part in the seizure were officials from Customs, the Durban Visible Policing Operations (VPO) and the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC).

The members of the SANEB section attached to Durban SOCI were alerted by a Customs official to suspected cocaine concealed within an excavator that had arrived at the Q and R Car Terminal aboard the vessel, Neptune Ace Tokyo, from Santos, Brazil.

“Upon arrival, the scene was handed over to DPCI members by Customs officials. A thorough inspection of the excavator revealed suspicious packages concealed within a panel leading to the engine compartment. Further examination resulted in the seizure of 47 blocks containing a powdered substance suspected to be cocaine,” the police said in a statement

“While the first scene was being processed, Customs officials reported the discovery of a second concealment on another excavator that had already been offloaded from the vessel. A subsequent inspection led to the seizure of an additional 43 blocks of suspected cocaine.

“In total, approximately 90 kilograms of suspected cocaine was seized. Based on an estimated value of R400 000 per kilogram, the drugs have an approximate street value of R36 million.

“No arrests have been made at this stage, and the matter remains under investigation. The seized exhibits will be transported to the Forensic Science Laboratory for chemical analysis,” the police said in a statement.

The acting Provincial Head, Brigadier Zenobia Mulligan, applauded the multi disciplinary team for their alertness and dedication.

“The DPCI remains committed to disrupting transnational drug trafficking networks and safeguarding South Africa’s ports of entry from organised criminal activities, even when their integrity is under scrutiny.

“The DPCI will continue executing their mandate without fear or favour,” Mulligan said. - SAnews.gov.za