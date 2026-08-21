South African delegation heads to Stockholm World Water Week 2026

Friday, August 21, 2026

Dr Risimati Mathye, Deputy Director-General responsible for Water Services Management at the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), will lead the South African water sector delegation to World Water Week 2026 in Stockholm, Sweden, from 23 to 27 August.

The delegation will include representatives from various water sector entities and catchment management agencies, who will participate in high-level panel discussions and knowledge-sharing sessions alongside international water leaders, policymakers and sector experts.

Hosted by the Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI), this year's event will be held under the theme: “Water for People and Progress”, emphasising equitable water security, sanitation and climate resilience.

World Water Week is an annual global conference on water issues and an enduring meeting place for water action, championing cooperation across sectors and national boundaries.

The conference delves into a broad range of topics, from food security and health to agriculture, technology, biodiversity and the climate crisis.

It also provides a meeting platform for policymakers and institutions to accelerate progress in international processes related to water, climate and sustainable development.

During the conference, the department said Mathye is expected to highlight South Africa's efforts, priorities, and experiences in strengthening water security, enhancing sanitation services, and building resilience to climate change.

He will also highlight the importance of collaboration, innovation, and investment in addressing shared water issues.

“Water is essential to health, dignity, education, livelihoods and inclusive development. Reliable access to safe water and sanitation, particularly in informal settlements, rural communities and peri-urban areas, helps reduce disease, supports education and strengthens the livelihoods of vulnerable communities.

“Water is essential to health, dignity, education, livelihoods and inclusive development. Reliable access to safe water and sanitation, particularly in informal settlements, rural communities and peri-urban areas, helps reduce disease, supports education and strengthens the livelihoods of vulnerable communities.

“For South Africa, achieving water security means ensuring that water and sanitation services are reliable, safe, accessible and affordable, while addressing the inequalities that continue to affect vulnerable communities. Investment in basic services is therefore not only a social obligation, but an investment in healthier communities, stronger economies and inclusive progress,” Mathye said.

The department said South Africa's participation in the conference will provide an opportunity to showcase the country's water reforms, innovations and management approaches, while learning from global experiences and strengthening partnerships that support sustainable and inclusive water solutions.

“The department considers events like World Water Week crucial for fostering cooperation and collective action toward a water-secure future, recognising that water issues cross borders and require cross-sector collaboration,” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za

