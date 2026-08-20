Manamela intervenes in CPUT shutdown matter

Thursday, August 20, 2026

Minister Buti Manamela has requested a team from the Department of Higher Education and Training’s University Education Branch to work with the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) to facilitate urgent engagement between the university’s management, council and student leadership.



The intervention follows the shutdown of the university after an arson attack at its Bellville Campus, which has caused significant disruption to learning, teaching and other essential institutional operations.



The shutdown comes amid concerns raised by students over the proposed 2027 financial plan, historical student debt, registration requirements, residence fees and conditions, academic records, and other issues contained in memoranda submitted to the university.

The Ministry of Higher Education and Training has condemned the destruction of university property, violence, intimidation and any conduct that places students, staff and other members of the university community at risk.



Manamela urged students to use legitimate channels to raise concerns relating to access to higher education, affordability, and living and learning conditions.



The departmental team has been mandated to facilitate structured and constructive engagement between the parties; establish the verified facts underlying the respective grievances; identify matters that can be resolved immediately; and assist the parties to agree to a clear and time-bound process for addressing outstanding matters.



The team will also support urgent efforts to restore learning, teaching and essential university services.



“The immediate priority is to bring the parties around the table, establish the facts and find a way forward that allows the academic programme to resume."



Manamela said students have a right to raise legitimate concerns about their access to higher education, and that such concerns must be heard and addressed through constructive engagement.



“Equally, no student or staff member should have to fear for their safety or be prevented from exercising their right to study or work. We cannot allow an impasse to become a permanent disruption to the academic year. We need responsible leadership from all sides and a commitment to resolving these matters through dialogue rather than confrontation.”



Withdrawal of draft financial plan

The Minister also welcomed the withdrawal of the draft financial plan, describing it as an important opportunity for the university and student leadership to reset their engagement and address outstanding issues in good faith.



He said the withdrawal of the plan creates an opportunity to reset the relationship between the parties, emphasising a need to use that opportunity responsibly.

“The focus must be on what can be resolved immediately; what requires further consideration, and what process will be followed to deal with the remaining matters.



“Leadership at the university and among students carries a responsibility to find solutions. Public statements and actions that inflame tensions will not assist us in resolving the issues before us,” Manamela said.



Manamela has called on CPUT management, council and student leaders to cooperate fully with the departmental team and to participate in the engagement process in good faith.



The Minister will remain engaged with CPUT, its council, student leadership and other relevant stakeholders as the process unfolds, with the immediate objective of establishing a credible roadmap towards the restoration of learning, teaching and normal university operations. – SAnews.gov.za