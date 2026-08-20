Ministerial Task Team on PRASA retrenchments urged to find alternatives

Thursday, August 20, 2026

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy has extended the notice period for the retrenchment of employees at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) to allow the Ministerial Task Team more time to explore alternatives.

Of the 580 affected employees, 43 have accepted early retirement packages, while 102 have been matched and placed in identified vacancies across PRASA divisions and departments.

A further 208 Protection Services employees have been ring-fenced pending the conclusion of engagements with Transnet on the transfer of stations and related assets.

The Department of Transport said a formal notice for the transfer of assets has been issued and that the parties are working to conclude the process as soon as possible.

“Creecy has extended the Section 189 notice period until the end of August 2026 to allow the Task Team to explore alternatives for the remaining 227 employees,” the department said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Task Team was appointed on 2 June 2026 and comprises representatives from the Department of Transport, organised labour and PRASA management.

“PRASA initiated a consultation process in terms of Sections 189 and 189A of the Labour Relations Act in November 2025, following a business decision to address excess staffing levels within its Long-Distance Passenger Services.

“The consultation process was facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) and included formal engagements with the United National Transport Union (UNTU) and the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (SATAWU),” the department said. - SAnews.gov.za