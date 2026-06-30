President Ramaphosa makes changes to National Executive

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced changes to the National Executive following consultation with the leadership of the Democratic Alliance as a member of the Government of National Unity (GNU).



“These changes will affect the Ministries of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Trade, Industry and Competition, Electricity and Energy, Higher Education, and Water and Sanitation,” the Presidency said in a short statement on Tuesday night.



In line with section 91(3)(b) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, the President has appointed:

• Willem Aucamp as the Minister of Agriculture

• David Maynier as Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment



Section 91(3)(b) of the Constitution states that the President may select any number of Ministers from among the members of the Assembly.



In line with section 93(1)(a) of the Constitution, President Ramaphosa has appointed:

• John Steenhuisen as Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition

• Alexandra Abrahams as Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy

• Jack Bloom as Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation

• Yusuf Cassim as Deputy Minister of Higher Education



Section 93(1)(a) of the Constitution states that the President may appoint any number of Deputy Ministers from among the members of the National Assembly.



Additionally, President Ramaphosa has appointed Dina Pule as the Minister of Social Development after the position became vacant in May due to the removal of the then minister Sisisi Tolashe from her position.



READ | President Ramaphosa dismisses Social Development Minister



“President Ramaphosa wishes all the incoming Ministers and Deputy Ministers well in their roles,” the statement concluded. – SAnews.gov.za