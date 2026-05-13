SMMEs reap rewards from Africa's Travel Indaba

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

The Africa Travel Indaba not only focuses on big businesses and international cooperations. Small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) also benefit by making business deals and forging partnerships with both local and international companies.

Here at home, the South African National Parks (SANParks) has taken some small tourism businesses under its wing providing, among other things, support and training.

One of the small businesses benefiting from the guidance of SANParks is Awelani Lodge situated in Limpopo on the R521 next to the Kruger National Park’s Pafuri Gate. The lodge offers chalets, bungalows, tents, backpacker rooms and camping sites.

SAnews spoke to Maanda Mpfunzeni, who is the General Manager at Awelani Lodge. Mpfunzeni explained how the business started as a vision in 2001.

Mpfunzeni explained that for the business to take of, he went to the Vhembe local municipal and shared his vision. He was advised to submit a business plan and that was when the business started to take shape.

“We got funding in 2008 for development and SANParks came on board and gave advisors,” Mpfunzeni said.

Mpfunzeni told SAnews that the business has employed 26 permanent staff, who come from four nearby villages including Tshikuyu, Duluthulu, Bileni and Mutele B.

“We are here to grow the business by establishing partnerships with other local and international businesses. We have already established partnerships with various stakeholders in the tourism sector,” Mpfunzeni said, adding that most people they made contact with at the Indaba have shown interest in forging a partnership with them.

SAnews also spoke to Tshepo Lesholu, Business Coordinator at Mehloding Adventure Trail, situated in Matatiele during the Indaba.

“Since Monday, we have been talking to different people who have shown interest in what we are doing.”

Lesholu said his enterprise has participated in the Africa Travel Indaba for the past five years, where they managed to forge partnerships with other business operators.

“Our business is growing because of the Indaba and we hope that this year, we will secure more deals and partnerships,” he said.

The Mehloding Adventure Trail, managed by the Mehloding Community Tourism Trust, is a 4-day linear trail classed as a moderate hike with some difficult sections, with altitudes ranging between 1 400 - 2 000m above sea level. It is located at the border of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Lesotho.

“The business is going very well with the help and support of SANParks,” Lesholu said.

Another business which stands to benefit from the Indaba through its partnership with SANParks is the Golden Gate Zipline, which is going to be launched this weekend.

Jerry Thabane, the business manager, told SAnews that they hope to forge partnerships with various stakeholders in the tourism sector.

“Our staff is highly trained, and we hope we will be able to create awareness about our new business,” Thabane said.

In his address at the opening of the Indaba on Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa said tourism is more than a sector of the economy. He described it as a "living expression of the people".

“We take pride in the partnerships that have carried us through some of the most challenging years the global tourism industry has faced,” he said.

The President said the Africa’s Travel Indaba has become one of the most powerful platforms for tourism growth on the continent.

“The benefits are felt not only in boardrooms but also in small businesses, township enterprises and the homes of ordinary South Africans. The benefits of this Indaba are felt across our country and across the continent as new destinations are discovered and new linkages are formed,” the President said.

According to Statistics South Africa, the tourism sector now accounts for nearly one million direct jobs in the country, meaning around one in every 18 workers is directly employed in tourism.

Africa’s Travel Indaba 2026 started on Tuesday and ends on Thursday. It is being held under the theme: “Unlimited Africa: Growing Africa’s Tourism Economy".

Africa’s Travel Indaba 2026 takes place as the continent commemorates Africa Month, providing an important platform to strengthen partnerships, and shape a more inclusive tourism future that benefits communities, entrepreneurs and nations. – SAnews.gov.za