Saldanha Bay reports no protest-related disruptions amid nationwide demonstrations

Tuesday, June 30, 2026

Saldanha Bay Municipality says roads, services and daily operations remain unaffected by protest action linked to illegal immigration, as planned demonstrations take place across the country on Tuesday.

In an update, the municipality said the situation remains calm and is being monitored closely.

“Traffic is flowing normally across the municipality, and all municipal services and daily operations are continuing as usual. Residents are encouraged to continue with their normal activities,” the Municipality said.

The Municipality's Public Safety Services team, together with relevant stakeholders, remains on high alert and continues to monitor developments closely.

“Should any confirmed incidents occur that may impact public safety or traffic flow, the public will be informed through the Municipality's official communication channels.

“The Municipality encourages members of the public to rely only on verified information and to refrain from sharing unconfirmed reports or rumours that may cause unnecessary concern.”

Saldanha Bay Municipality thanked stakeholders and community members for their cooperation, saying it remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents. -SAnews.gov.za