SADC leaders arrive in Durban as summit aims to showcase regional progress

Saturday, August 15, 2026

The red carpet has been laid out and regional leaders are arriving in Durban ahead of the 46th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The summit officially starts on Monday, with leaders expected to deliberate on matters which will impact the prosperity and development of the 16-member regional bloc.

Speaking at the media launch of the SADC Documentary on the summit’s eve, Acting Director-General (ADG) of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), Nomonde Mnukwa, emphasised that as leaders consider SADC’s future, the world is watching keenly.

“I had the pleasure of attending an event hosted by one continent sometime last year. I silently observed every speaker and every commission resolution that called to action members of that continent to invest in research, so that they can position themselves to prevent the potential rise of Africa.

“[It] was about understanding the competencies of the African Union, SADC [and the like] so that they can establish their equivalent, which will enable their continent to outshine Africa,” she said.

On that score, Mnukwa challenged media – from both the region and abroad – to not only tell the story of Africa’s challenges but also of its achievements, its talents and its potential.

“Your reporting will help position the region as attractive and competitive, and people in the region will understand the decisions taken by our leaders.

“We can only showcase, with a strong partnership with the media, the progress being made across the region and highlight the opportunities that lie ahead, as your platforms will create a better reach.

“Together, let us ensure that the summit’s outcomes, achievements and aspirations reach every corner of our region and beyond,” she urged.

“The SADC Public Lecture [addressed by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday] echoed this call, highlighting the need for a shared regional vision that advances industrialisation, strengthens infrastructure development and creates opportunities for the people of Southern Africa.

“As communicators and media practitioners, we have a responsibility to ensure that this vision reaches citizens across our region and inspires greater collective action towards a common future.

“To all our media partners, we encourage you to engage fully throughout the summit, share the stories that matter, and help amplify the voice of SADC's people, progress and potential,” Mnukwa concluded. – SAnews.gov.za