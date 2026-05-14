SADC Foreign Ministers to chart region’s response to shifting global landscape

Thursday, May 14, 2026

Foreign Affairs Ministers from across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) are set to gather in South Africa later this month for a high-level retreat aimed at crafting a unified regional response to rapidly evolving global geopolitical dynamics.

The retreat, scheduled to take place from 22 to 24 May 2026 at Skukuza in the Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga, is expected to provide a strategic platform for regional leaders to reflect on growing global uncertainties while identifying opportunities to strengthen regional cooperation, resilience and economic growth.

According to SADC, the meeting comes at a time when the international system is undergoing profound transformation, driven by heightened competition among major powers, technological advancement and changing economic realities.

While these shifts have introduced new global challenges, the region believes they also present opportunities for SADC member states to deepen integration, accelerate industrialisation and strengthen their collective voice on the international stage.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Ronald Lamola, will officially open the retreat in his capacity as Chairperson of the SADC Council of Ministers.

“The Retreat will enable Ministers to reflect on the implications of these changes and to chart a unified course that safeguards stability while advancing regional development,” SADC said in a statement.

The regional bloc said the discussions will build on SADC’s long-term strategic frameworks, including Vision 2050 and the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP 2020–2030).

The retreat is expected to focus on practical and forward-looking solutions aimed at ensuring the region can effectively respond to external pressures while unlocking new avenues for growth and prosperity.

Key discussions will centre on infrastructure development, transport and logistics, as well as the free movement of people, goods and services across the region.

Ministers are also expected to deliberate on industrialisation, regional value chains and trade, in addition to issues relating to energy, oil and gas, and mineral resources.

Food security, agricultural supply chains, financing regional integration, investment, debt management and domestic revenue mobilisation will also form part of the agenda.

“These themes reflect the multi-dimensional nature of contemporary geopolitical shifts and will allow Ministers to identify cross-cutting linkages and prioritise strategic interventions,” SADC said.

The regional bloc described the gathering as a critical moment for SADC, saying the outcomes of the retreat are expected to reinforce regional solidarity, strengthen collective action and position the region as a proactive and influential player in shaping the future global order.

“By embracing dialogue, unity, and foresight, Ministers of Foreign Affairs will chart a path that safeguards regional stability and unlocks new opportunities for growth and prosperity,” the statement said. – SAnews.gov.za