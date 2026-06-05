SA to mark 50th anniversary of the Soweto Uprising

Friday, June 5, 2026

As the country marks Youth Month, Cabinet has called on all sectors of society to support initiatives aimed at empowering young people through education, skills development, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities.

Briefing the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the month provides an opportunity to honour the legacy of the youth of 1976 while reflecting on the progress made in expanding opportunities for younger generations in a democratic South Africa.

The national programme commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Soweto Uprising marks the start of a year-long government programme aimed at honouring the sacrifices of the 1976 student uprising, a defining moment in South Africa’s liberation struggle, while inspiring a new generation of young people to advance freedom, justice and equality.

As part of government’s broader Milestones of Freedom programme, the 50th anniversary will not only honour the courage and resilience of the youth of 1976 but also create a platform for dialogue on challenges facing young people today.

These include unemployment, mental health, access to education, gender-based violence and social inclusion.

The initiative forms part of government’s ongoing efforts to preserve the legacy of 1976 while strengthening youth participation in nation-building and socio-economic development.

The launch of the golden jubilee will unveil a series of activities to be rolled out over the next year, focused on accelerating investment in youth development.

The Minister said Cabinet highlighted the country's ongoing celebration of the milestones of freedom, noting the significant gains made since the advent of democracy in areas such as access to housing, electricity, water, education, healthcare and social protection.

Government will launch the Milestones of Freedom Campaign under the theme “Honouring the Past, Delivering the Future” on 18 June 2026 at the Union Buildings.

Ntshavheni said Cabinet would support the launch of the 70th Commemoration of the 1956 Women’s march that forms part of the National Milestones of Freedom events, marking the beginning of a national programme of activities commemorating the historic 1956 Women’s march. – SAnews.gov.za