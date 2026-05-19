Register to make your mark in the 2026 LGE

Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Eligible South Africans have been urged to use the available registration opportunities and play an active role in shaping the future of their communities through the 2026 Local Government Elections democratic process.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last month that the elections will take place on 4 November 2026.

Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo said at the time that the announcement had provided certainty for planning and should encourage citizens to ensure their voter registration details are up to date.

“The announcement of the election date provides clarity for all role players and certainty of planning for the Electoral Commission as we continue our work to deliver free and fair municipal elections,” Mamabolo said.

The commission urged South Africans who have not yet registered, as well as those who may have changed their residential address, to register in the voting district where they ordinarily live.

To qualify for registration, citizens must be South African citizens, be at least 16 years old — although voting is only permitted from the age of 18 — and possess either a green barcoded ID book, a smartcard ID, or a valid Temporary Identity Certificate (TIC).

The IEC warned that voters are only permitted to vote at the station where they are registered, making it critical for citizens to verify and update their details ahead of election day.

Citizens can register online through the commission’s Online Voter Registration Portal until the official proclamation of the election date.

The platform also allows users to update their registration details, confirm their address, locate voting stations, and apply for special votes.

Voter registration can also be completed in person at local IEC offices during office hours, at voting stations during national registration weekends, during targeted communication and registration drives, and at civic and democracy education events.

The commission has advised citizens to contact their local IEC office before visiting to make an appointment for registration.

A national voter registration weekend has been scheduled for 20 and 21 June 2026, during which citizens will be able to register and update their information at voting stations nationwide.

The IEC said voters should update their registration details if they have moved to a new address, have incomplete address information, received a new ID number, or if ward or voting district boundaries have changed.

South Africans can check their voter registration status through the IEC website, by SMSing their ID number to 32810, via the IEC WhatsApp chatbot, through the mobile app, or by calling the commission’s toll-free call centre on 0800 11 8000 during designated periods.

While the President has announced the intended election date, the official legal proclamation will still be made by Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa.

Once proclaimed, the national voters’ roll will formally close. – SAnews.gov.za