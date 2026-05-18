South Africa and Botswana set to deepen strategic partnership at 6th Bi-National Commission

Monday, May 18, 2026

By David Jacobs

South Africa and Botswana are set to convene the 6th Session of the Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Gaborone on 21 May 2026, marking another important milestone in the long-standing relations between the two neighbouring countries.

The high-level engagement will be preceded by an officials’ meetings scheduled from 17 to 19 May, followed by a Ministers’ Meeting on 20 May 2026. These engagements form part of a structured process aimed at consolidating cooperation and assessing progress on joint commitments between the two nations.

The Bi-National Commission, formally established through an agreement signed in August 2012 and inaugurated in 2013, serves as a key platform for dialogue on bilateral, regional and continental matters. Through this mechanism, South Africa and Botswana regularly review cooperation and identify new opportunities to strengthen their partnership.

Relations between the two countries are rooted in strong historical and fraternal ties, dating back to the struggle against colonialism and apartheid. Since South Africa’s transition to democracy in 1994, these relations have continued to deepen, particularly in the areas of trade, investment and broader economic cooperation.

The upcoming session is expected to reaffirm the warm and cordial relations between the two nations, while advancing cooperation across a wide range of sectors. Discussions will focus on strengthening political and economic ties, enhancing collaboration through established committees, and building on shared positions on regional and global issues.

Key areas of engagement will include regional security within the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the implementation of the African Union’s Agenda 2063, and the advancement of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The session will also assess progress on existing agreements, commitments and joint projects, while exploring new areas of cooperation.

South Africa and Botswana maintain a robust strategic partnership supported by an extensive framework of agreements. To date, the two countries have concluded 38 agreements and Memoranda of Understanding spanning sectors such as trade, infrastructure, agriculture, security, health, education and tourism.

This cooperation has translated into strong economic linkages, with South Africa remaining one of Botswana’s major trading partners. Botswana continues to rely significantly on imports from South Africa, including fuel, machinery, food and other essential goods. At the same time, Botswana serves as a key export market, with South African exports reaching R3.67 billion in January 2026.

The BNC provides an opportunity for both countries to further expand these economic ties, creating conditions for inclusive growth and development. It also reinforces a shared commitment to regional integration and continental unity, particularly within the framework of the AfCFTA, which seeks to create the world’s largest single market and unlock opportunities for over 1.3 billion people across Africa.

As South Africa and Botswana prepare to meet in Gaborone, the 6th Session of the Bi-National Commission is expected to build on the solid foundation of cooperation, strengthen partnerships across sectors, and chart a path for continued collaboration in pursuit of shared prosperity.

*David Jacobs is Chief Director: Cluster Communication and Stakeholder Management at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS).