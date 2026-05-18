Gauteng Gambling Board CEO dismissed following forensic report

Monday, May 18, 2026

Gauteng MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture and Rural Development Vuyiswa Ramokgopa has dismissed the CEO of the Gauteng Gambling Board and suspended its Chief Financial Officer, following the release of a forensic investigation report detailing alleged governance failures, procurement irregularities and financial misconduct at the entity.

Speaking at a media briefing in Johannesburg on Monday, Ramokgopa said the report, prepared by an independent legal team led by Advocate William Mokhare SC, revealed serious breaches of governance and abuse of public resources within the gambling board.

The report implicated CEO, Dr Karabo Mbele, in what Ramokgopa described as “serious governance failures and gross misconduct”, including interference in funding adjudication processes, approving funding before governance procedures had been concluded, authorising payments without supporting documentation and failures in compliance and oversight obligations.

“As a result, I have terminated the contract of employment of the CEO, Dr Karabo Mbele, with immediate effect,” Ramokgopa said.

The report also made findings against Chief Financial Officer Oscar Maripane, including failures in financial governance, procurement irregularities, non-compliance with the Public Finance Management Act and breakdowns in internal controls and statutory reporting obligations.

Ramokgopa confirmed that Maripane had been suspended pending the outcome of an internal disciplinary process.

The MEC said the gambling board had become the subject of numerous whistleblower complaints since she took office on 1 April 2026.

She said many whistleblowers had requested anonymity while reporting alleged misconduct, malfeasance and maladministration within the institution.

The findings of the forensic investigation corroborated many of the allegations raised by whistleblowers.

“It has become clear to me that the status quo at the Gauteng Gambling Board cannot continue,” she said, adding that the board currently had no constituted governing board following the resignation of several board members in December 2025.

An administrator would be appointed while the process to establish a new board was underway.

Ramokgopa said stabilising governance and rebuilding public confidence in provincial entities formed part of the Gauteng Provincial Government’s broader economic and institutional reform programme.

The MEC said the provincial government was focused on implementing commitments made at the second Gauteng Investment Conference, where more than R205 billion in investment pledges had been secured.

The province aimed to achieve 3% GDP growth by 2030, create 300 sustainable jobs, strengthen governance across public institutions and increase provincial revenue generation.

She also announced that the Gauteng Liquor Amendment Regulations had been approved by the legislature, including a 7% increase in annual liquor licence fees, the first increase in seven years.

Ramokgopa thanked whistleblowers for exposing alleged wrongdoing and said the provincial government would act decisively against corruption and maladministration.

“Corruption, maladministration and the abuse of public resources will not be tolerated under this administration, and no individual will be above reproach,” she said.

She also thanked former MEC Lebogang Maile for initiating the forensic investigation and Advocate Mokhare’s legal team for conducting what she described as a thorough inquiry involving the review of more than 80 000 pages of evidence over 12 months. – SAnews.gov.za