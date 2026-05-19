Public consultations on eviction law amendments head to Mpumalanga, Limpopo

Tuesday, May 19, 2026

The Department of Human Settlements will this week host public information sessions in Mpumalanga and Limpopo on the proposed amendments to the Prevention of Illegal Eviction and Unlawful Occupation of Land (PIE) Amendment Bill.

The sessions are scheduled to take place from Tuesday, 19 May to Thursday, 21 May 2026, following successful engagements held in KwaZulu-Natal on 13 and 15 May.

On Tuesday, sessions will be held at Valencia Community Hall in the City of Mbombela, Mpumalanga, and at Nirvana Community Hall in Polokwane, Limpopo.

In Mpumalanga, the sessions will proceed to Nkangala District Municipality on 20 May at City Hall in Middelburg, and at the Gert Sibande District Municipality on 21 May at City Hall in Secunda.

In Limpopo, a session is scheduled for 20 May at Seleka Community Hall in Lephalale, located within the Waterberg District Municipality.

The proposed bill seeks to amend the Prevention of Illegal Eviction from and Unlawful Occupation of Land Act, 1998 (PIE Act), which governs the process of evictions and aims to balance the rights of landowners with those of unlawful occupiers.

The bill was published in the Government Gazette by Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane and has now been open for public comment for over a month.

Members of the public have until 16 June 2026 to submit written comments via email to PIE.AmendmentBill@dhs.gov.za. – SAnews.gov.za