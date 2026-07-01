President Ramaphosa to lead AU Mission to DRC as Africa strengthens Ebola response

Wednesday, July 1, 2026

Kinshasa, DRC - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday undertake a high-level African Union (AU) solidarity visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), reaffirming Africa's collective commitment to containing the ongoing Ebola outbreak and strengthening the continent's preparedness for future public health emergencies.

President Ramaphosa will visit Kinshasa in his capacity as the African Union Champion for Pandemic Preparedness, Prevention and Response (PPPR), where he is expected to hold talks with DRC President Félix Tshisekedi.

The visit comes as the AU intensifies efforts to coordinate a continental response to the Ebola outbreak, with the mission expected to reinforce regional collaboration, strengthen cross-border preparedness, and mobilise greater political, technical and financial support for outbreak containment.

As AU PPPR Champion, President Ramaphosa provides political leadership and oversight of the continental Ebola response, while also championing efforts to replenish the African Epidemic Fund.

African Union Member States have pledged more than US$100 million towards the fund, while global partners have committed more than US$910 million to support the Ebola response. South Africa has committed US$13.5 million.

The solidarity mission also underscores South Africa's continued leadership in advancing Africa's health security agenda.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, South Africa played a pivotal role in coordinating the continent's response, advocating for equitable access to vaccines and medical supplies, and calling for stronger global health governance.

The country's leadership helped shape Africa's collective approach to managing one of the world's biggest public health crises.

Building on that legacy, South Africa is once again taking a leading role in supporting a coordinated African response to a major disease outbreak, reflecting its commitment to strengthening health systems, improving pandemic preparedness and promoting solidarity among AU Member States.

Beyond the immediate public health response, the visit is expected to further strengthen the longstanding bilateral relations between South Africa and the DRC. The two countries enjoy strong diplomatic, political and economic ties and continue to cooperate on peace, security, trade and development initiatives aimed at promoting stability and prosperity in the region.

The DRC remains an important strategic partner for South Africa within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the broader African continent. The two countries have worked closely on regional peacebuilding efforts and continue to collaborate through continental institutions to address shared challenges.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Thandi Moraka.

The Presidency said the mission seeks to demonstrate the African Union's collective support for the Government and people of the Democratic Republic of Congo while strengthening a coordinated continental response that will support outbreak containment.

“The mission will provide high-level political stewardship to strengthen a coordinated continental response to the Ebola outbreak, reinforce regional collaboration and cross-border preparedness, and mobilize political, technical, and financial commitments from African Union Member States and Partners.

“These efforts are intended to support outbreak containment, strengthen public health systems, and enhance resilience against future public health emergencies,” the Presidency said in a statement - SAnews.gov.za