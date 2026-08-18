SADC Summit: Drive for regional trade, infrastructure development and cooperation

Tuesday, August 18, 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken the helm of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) as chairperson, placing accelerated infrastructure development, regional value chains and critical minerals transformation at the very core of South Africa’s chairship agenda.

Ramaphosa accepted the chairship of the regional bloc during the 46th Ordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Government of SADC, held in Durban on Monday.

In a communique following the summit, the regional body underscored the deep interconnection of member states and the urgent need for regional collaboration and partnerships.

“Summit noted the evolving global geopolitical and economic landscape and urged Member States to leverage emerging opportunities to deepen regional integration, strengthen trade and investment, mobilise domestic resources, and strengthen collective resilience to advance sustainable development and the regional agenda,” the communique read.

Infrastructure development

On regional infrastructure, leaders were urged to expand economic corridors and modernise ports, railways, roads and One-Stop Border Posts.

These will serve as the backbone for accelerating and facilitating intra-SADC trade, particularly in agriculture, while building resilient regional supply networks and strengthening the bloc’s competitiveness.

“The Summit urged Member States to increase regional trade in agricultural products by removing non-tariff barriers, harmonising standards, and improving cross-border logistics to ensure efficient movement of food commodities from surplus to deficit areas, thereby stabilising supply and prices across the region.

“The Summit commended the Government of the Republic of South Africa for the successful organisation and hosting of the 9th Annual SADC Industrialisation Week and Exhibition… and welcomed its Declaration, urging Member States to strengthen regional industrial value chains to increase production, value addition, intra-SADC trade and industrial competitiveness,” the communique stated.

Furthermore, countries that have ratified the agreement on the operationalisation of the SADC Regional Development Fund were commended.

“Those that have not yet ratified the Agreement [are urged] to facilitate its entry into force to expedite the process in order to enhance resource mobilisation and accelerate the implementation of regional infrastructure, industrialisation, and socio-economic development programmes and projects,” the communique continued.

This is expected to help ensure that regional economic projects move from planning to execution and implementation.

In a major step towards regional mobility and economic integration, SADC leaders approved the agreement establishing the SADC Tourism UNIVISA.

“The Summit approved the Agreement Establishing the SADC Tourism UNIVISA and called for its signature by Member States, recognising its importance in facilitating seamless travel across the region, enhancing tourism growth, promoting regional integration, and boosting economic development through increased visitor arrivals and investment,” it stated.

Furthermore, South Africa presented an update to the Summit on migration governance, calling for “coordinated and multidimensional dialogue at both regional level to address the underlying drivers of migration and develop comprehensive, sustainable, and effective responses”.

Peace, security and regional stability

Reflecting on the foundational requirements for economic growth, the summit reaffirmed that regional prosperity remains tied to peace and democratic governance.

“The Summit reiterated its solidarity with the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC] and reaffirmed SADC’s support for coordinated regional and international efforts to restore peace and security, protect civilians, strengthen humanitarian and public health responses, promote inclusive dialogue, and enhance resilience to ongoing challenges.

“The Summit welcomed constructive engagement in the Republic of Madagascar through the efforts of the SADC Panel of Elders, supported by the SADC Mediation Reference Group and the SADC Secretariat and reaffirmed SADC’s commitment to supporting Madagascar's reform process and development agenda, including the promotion of inclusive governance, democratic institutions, accountability, human rights, and citizen participation and return to constitutional normalcy,” the communique read.

SADC also commended Mozambique’s continued efforts in the ongoing inclusive national dialogue and its “continued efforts to combat terrorism and maintain peace and security in some districts of Cabo Delgado Province”.

In diplomatic developments, members congratulated Zimbabwe on its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2027–2028 term.

They also expressed confidence that Zimbabwe will “advance multilateral cooperation, promote international peace and security, and effectively represent the interests of the SADC region, Africa, and the Global South within the UNSC”.

Meanwhile, His Majesty King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini will serve as the region’s Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

Health and social wellbeing

In response to pressing public health challenges, including the outbreak of Ebola in the DRC, member states were urged to strengthen regional disease surveillance and coordinated response mechanisms.

“The Summit urged Member States to strengthen disease surveillance and preparedness to prevent, detect and respond to outbreaks and pandemics, including through timely information sharing and coordinated regional action and called for continued support to the [DRC] in responding to the Ebola Outbreak.

“The Summit commended the Republics of Angola, South Africa and Zimbabwe as well as the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organisation, and other partners for providing financial and technical assistance in support of the response to the Ebola Outbreak.

“The Summit noted regional efforts to control and prevent the Foot and Mouth [FMD] outbreak and designated Botswana Vaccine Institute to be a regional FMD Antigen/Vaccine Bank to strengthen regional efforts for prevention and control of FMD outbreaks,” the communique stated.

Additionally, the Summit urged member states to accelerate the advancement of women into leadership roles and called for the protection of women against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.

“The Summit commended Member States that have made significant progress in promoting women to leadership and decision-making positions and urged those that have not yet attained the targets set out in the SADC Protocol on Gender and Development, as well as other relevant continental and global instruments, to accelerate the advancement of women in leadership and decision-making positions, while also implementing targeted legislative frameworks and policies to prevent gender-based violence and protect human rights,” the communique continued.

South Africa was congratulated on hosting a successful 46th SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government.

“[The Summit also] congratulated the country on the launch of a documentary showcasing the progress of regional integration and South Africa’s role in advancing the objectives of SADC since joining the Community in 1994.

“The Chairperson of SADC, His Excellency Mr Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, expressed gratitude to all Heads of State and Government for attending the 46th Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government, and for the honour of electing him to lead the SADC region,” the communique concluded.

The Republic of Zambia will host SADC’s 47th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government. – SAnews.gov.za