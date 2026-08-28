Cabinet welcomes successful 46th SADC Summit as SA begins Chairship

Friday, August 28, 2026

Cabinet has welcomed the successful hosting of the 46th SADC Summit in Durban, KwaZulu Natal, which marked the beginning of South Africa’s Chairship of the regional bloc.

The Summit was held under the theme: “Resilient, Sustainable and Inclusive Industrialisation through Infrastructure Development, Agricultural and Critical Minerals Transformation in pursuit of a Just World”.

Cabinet said the Summit considered reports on the implementation of the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020–2030, which focuses on continued efforts to improve peace, security, economic, health and infrastructure performance.

The Summit also considered progress on the development of the North-South Economic Corridor (NSEC), the establishment of the NSEC Investment programme and the Corridor Management Institution.

It further considered the need to identify at least three high-impact projects or areas to be discussed at the next meeting of the Council of Ministers.

Migration on the regional agenda

Cabinet noted that South Africa used the Summit to brief member states on migration governance in the country.

“South Africa took the opportunity to brief the Summit about migration governance in the country and the need to hold the SADC dialogue on the matter including the pull and push factors and related security matters,” Cabinet said.

The issue formed part of South Africa’s broader efforts to strengthen regional cooperation on migration management and related security matters.

Angola phase of exile repatriation programme launched

Cabinet also welcomed the launch of the Angola phase of South Africa’s Exile Repatriation Programme to locate and repatriate the remains of South Africans who died in exile during the liberation struggle.

The initiative forms part of the country’s Five-Year Exile Repatriation Plan.

Angola has the largest known concentration of South Africans who died in exile, with more than 400 possible graves identified.

Cabinet called on families whose loved ones died, disappeared or were buried in Angola during the liberation struggle to register with the South African Heritage Resources Agency through its Exile Repatriation Portal.

Families requiring assistance can also register at SAHRA offices, Freedom Park, provincial Department of Sport, Arts and Culture offices and through military veterans’ structures.

Cabinet also welcomed the repatriation of the remains of 86 Namibians, including liberation heroes Festus Nehale and Simon Niilenge, who died in detention after being imprisoned on Robben Island.

The remains, which were removed from Namibia more than a century ago and subjected to unethical colonial-era experiments, will be reburied at Namibia’s Heroes’ Acre.

“Cabinet welcomed the repatriation as an important act of restorative justice that honours liberation heroes and provides closure to their descendants,” Cabinet said.

Cabinet concerned over sexual offences

Cabinet has approved the submission to Parliament of the 2025/26 Annual Reports on the implementation of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act, 2007.

Cabinet raised concerns over the still high statistics relating to rape and other sexual offences highlighted in the report, despite multiple government interventions.

It directed the strengthening of multidisciplinary initiatives under the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.

The coordinated response will involve the criminal justice, health, social development and education sectors, with a focus on prevention, victim support, offender accountability and the protection of vulnerable groups.

Cabinet also approved the submission to Parliament of the 2025/26 Annual Reports on the implementation of the Child Justice Act, 2008.

Cabinet directed that more efforts must be made to strengthen the coordinated approach to prevent offences against children. – SAnews.gov.za