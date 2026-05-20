Police launch manhunt after North West crime activist killed

Wednesday, May 20, 2026

The Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, has directed the North West Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Ryno Naidoo, to ensure maximum resources are deployed to hunt down the killers of Thato Molosankwe.

According to police, the crime activist and traditional healer, Molosankwe was shot and killed after he was attacked at his home in Lomanyaneng village, in Mahikeng, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

He sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Lieutenant General Dimpane strongly condemned the murder and assured the community that no stone would be left unturned until those responsible are found and brought to book.

Local police described Molosankwe as a community-minded individual who played an important role in assisting police efforts aimed at fighting crime and corruption, as well as strengthening relations between the SAPS and communities.

The Provincial Murder and Robbery Unit has taken over investigations into the matter.

Police have appealed to anyone with information that may assist investigations to contact the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or provide anonymous tip-offs via the MySAPS App. – SAnews.gov.za