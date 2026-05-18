Government probes alleged unauthorised use of Coat of Arms

Monday, May 18, 2026

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie has requested the Bureau of Heraldry South Africa to conduct a formal investigation into the alleged unauthorised use of the Coat of Arms by the Somali Association of South Africa.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture said it had noted what appears to be the Coat of Arms, or a reproduction thereof, being incorporated into the association’s logo and branding materials.

“I wish to confirm that I have today formally referred this matter to Thembinkosi Mabaso, State Herald of the Bureau of Heraldry, with instructions to conduct a formal investigation into whether the logo and branding materials of the Somali Association of South Africa constitute a contravention of the Heraldry Act,” the Minister said.

McKenzie has also requested the State Herald of the Bureau of Heraldry to issue an appropriate compliance notice requiring the immediate cessation of any unauthorised use, should a contravention be found, and to apply the full range of sanctions available under the Act if the association fails to comply.

The Bureau of Heraldry has been asked to submit its findings to the Minister’s office within 10 working days.

“The integrity of South Africa’s national symbols is non-negotiable. The Coat of Arms is not a decorative element available for adoption by any organisation that finds it convenient. It belongs to the people of South Africa and must be treated with the dignity and legal respect it commands.

“My department will act decisively wherever the law has been contravened, and this matter will be dealt with as a precedent for how such contraventions are handled going forward.

The department said it will provide a further update once the Bureau of Heraldry has completed its assessment.

The Bureau of Heraldry, established under Section 3 of the Heraldry Act, 1962, is responsible for registering heraldic representations, names, special names and uniforms, as well as promoting and protecting national symbols. -SAnews.gov.za