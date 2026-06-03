Police arrest suspect in Mossel Bay teen murder

Wednesday, June 3, 2026

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested a suspect in connection with the alleged murder of 19-year-old Nhlamulo Sambo in Mossel Bay, Western Cape.

Initial reports claimed that Sambo was targeted during protests against illegal migration. However, police have confirmed that there is no evidence linking his death to tribalism, xenophobia, anti-immigration protests, or his identity as a Tsonga-speaking South African.

Instead, preliminary investigations indicate that Sambo and a 15-year-old companion were found inside a shack in Mossel Bay by its owner, before a confrontation broke out.

Sambo reportedly fled during the confrontation, while the younger boy hid under a bed inside the shack.

The 23-year-old suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

Police clarified the circumstances surrounding Sambo’s death after social media platforms were flooded with claims that he had been attacked because he was Tsonga and was allegedly mistaken for a foreign national amid ongoing tensions over illegal immigration in parts of the Western Cape. – SAnews.gov.za