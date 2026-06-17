Four arrested after anti-gang operation in Heidedal

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested four suspects, aged between 20 and 51, in connection with alleged gang-related activities in Joe Slovo, Heidedal, in the Free State.

The four are facing charges of dealing in drugs, malicious damage to property, attack on police and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH).

The arrests were made after members of the Provincial Anti-Gang Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Joe Slovo on Tuesday at about 06:45.

​“As the tactical team attempted to gain entry into the house, the 45- year-old homeowner allegedly unleashed his vicious pit bull dogs onto two police officials. Due to their swift tactical training, the members successfully evaded the potentially fatal dog bites,” the police said in a statement.

​Upon securing and searching the premises, the operational team discovered and seized a substantial quantity of Crystal Meth and an undisclosed amount of cash, possibly proceeds of crime.

​“The situation escalated dramatically after the homeowner was informed of his arrest. Outside, an angry, unruly crowd quickly mobilised and began pelting the police officials with stones, causing significant damage to state vehicles.

​“Heidedal SAPS members were mobilised to provide backup. However, their response vehicle was also heavily pelted with stones and severely damaged by the hostile crowd.

“To maintain public order, protect state property, and safely extract the team, the Anti-Gang Unit was forced to deploy stun grenades and rubber bullets to successfully disperse the aggressive mob,” the police said.

Authorities ultimately secured the crime scene, preserved the seized drug exhibits and safely withdrew with the four arrested suspects.

​Two suspects, the homeowner (45) and a 20-year-old man, were arrested inside the house for dealing in drugs.

The homeowner also faces additional charges of assault with intent to cause GBH for setting his dogs on the officers.

​Two additional suspects, aged 26 and 51, were arrested for malicious damage to property and assault with intent to cause GBH related to the attack on the police and police vehicles.

​All four suspects are expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court soon.

Free State Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thabang Lesia strongly condemned the violent attack on officers and state property.

“An attack on the police is a direct attack on the authority of the State. Our officers put their lives on the line daily to rid our neighbourhoods of dangerous drugs and violent gangs.

“It is deeply concerning and entirely unacceptable when community elements choose to shield criminal syndicates by turning heavily on the very police officials working to protect their children and families from the scourge of drug addiction,” he said.

Lesia added that police will not be intimidated.

“And we will not retreat. SAPS will continue to execute its mandate without fear or favour," he said. – SAnews.gov.za