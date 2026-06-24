Private security pledges support ahead of 30 June demonstrations

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia has engaged representatives of the private security industry as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation ahead of planned demonstrations on 30 June 2026.

Cachalia met with industry representatives on Wednesday morning, describing the private security sector as a potential force multiplier for the South African Police Service (SAPS) during periods of heightened security concerns and increased public mobilisation.

According to the Ministry of Police, the meeting focused on enhancing collaboration between the public and private sectors to safeguard stability and security in the country ahead of the demonstrations.

Cachalia acknowledged tensions linked to immigration-related challenges facing South Africa and said that while government was addressing those issues through appropriate channels, all stakeholders had a responsibility to help ensure the country remained stable, peaceful and safe.

The Acting Minister warned that threats of violence posed a significant national security risk, particularly given the impact of the July 2021 unrest.

He said developments leading up to June 30 had been associated with forms of mobilisation and conduct that could undermine South Africa’s standing regionally and internationally.

The meeting identified enhanced information sharing, coordinated planning and the pooling of resources between the public and private sectors as key measures to manage security risks during the period.

Representatives of the private security industry welcomed the call for closer cooperation and pledged support for ensuring that any demonstrations on June 30 take place in a safe and lawful manner.

The industry told the meeting that preparations were already under way and expressed readiness to assist in maintaining public safety.

Cachalia thanked the private security sector for making resources available to support efforts aimed at maintaining national stability. He stressed the importance of effective coordination to maximise the use of those resources.

The Acting Minister also noted heightened public concern and anxiety surrounding recent developments, saying that clear and consistent communication with stakeholders and communities would be important in promoting calm and confidence. – SAnews.gov.za