Acting Police Minister to address parade ahead of 30 June 2026

Thursday, June 25, 2026

The Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia will on Friday address a parade as law enforcement agencies intensify operational readiness ahead of the planned demonstrations scheduled for 30 June 2026 at the FNB stadium.

“The parade forms part of the SAPS' nationwide state of readiness and operational mobilisation, following recent briefings by police management and assurances that the constitutional right to peaceful protest will be protected, while acts of violence, intimidation and criminality will not be tolerated,” the police said in a statement.

The Acting Minister will be joined by the Premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, the Acting National Commissioner of SAPS, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, Co-Chairpersons of the NATJOINTS, Provincial Commissioners and senior management of the South African Police Service. – SAnews.gov.za