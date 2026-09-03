Police arrest 54-year-old man for drug possession at OR Tambo International Airport

Thursday, September 3, 2026

The South African Police Service (SAPS) arrested a 54-year-old man at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday, after he was allegedly found in possession of drugs while travelling to Hong Kong, China.

Police said the arrest followed intelligence-led information about a suspect travelling to Hong Kong, China.

“A search of the suspect and his luggage led to the discovery of suspected cocaine concealed in the luggage. The exact value and weight of the drugs are yet to be determined and will be confirmed in due course,” police said in a statement.

The arrest comes a week after police intercepted two separate cocaine consignments at the same airport, with a combined estimated value of R200 million.

“The SAPS remains committed to disrupting and dismantling drug trafficking networks through intelligence-led operations and targeted interventions at ports of entry,” police said. – SAnews.gov.za