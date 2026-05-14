Operation Prosper making progress against organised crime, says President

Thursday, May 14, 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Operation Prosper is beginning to yield positive results in the fight against organised crime and violent criminal activity, although he cautioned that it is still too early to make definitive conclusions about the operation’s long-term impact.

President Ramaphosa was responding to questions from Members of Parliament on a variety of issues, during a question and answer session in the National Assembly on Thursday.

Responding to a question from the Democratic Alliance’s George Michalakis on whether the nationwide security initiative had succeeded in meeting its objectives, the President said the joint deployment of the South African Police Service and the South African National Defence Force had made “significant progress” in stabilising crime hotspots across the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, North West, Gauteng and the Free State.

“Indicators suggest a reduction in selected crime categories within the operational action areas,” Ramaphosa told the National Assembly.

According to the President, more than 1 000 arrests have been made since the start of the operation. The highest number of arrests were recorded in the Western Cape, with 550 arrests, followed by 238 in the Eastern Cape.

Authorities have focused heavily on dismantling drug trafficking operations, illegal mining syndicates and networks linked to serious violent crime.

President Ramaphosa revealed that law enforcement agencies had carried out more than 38 000 coordinated operational actions, including roadblocks and tracing operations.

These operations resulted in the seizure of 18 firearms, 792 rounds of ammunition and 186 explosives.

The President said these interventions had weakened the operational capabilities of criminal networks operating in affected communities.

He attributed the operation’s coordination to the work of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure, which oversees integrated planning and daily operational briefings between police and military commanders.

Despite the reported successes, President Ramaphosa acknowledged that policing alone would not solve South Africa’s crime crisis.

“While there is tangible progress toward reclaiming territory, stabilising communities and advancing broader security outcomes, we need a government-wide and society-wide effort to prevent crime and address its social and economic causes,” he said.

The President added that Operation Prosper would need to be reinforced through a broader integrated crime prevention strategy involving all sectors of society and government institutions.

Operation Prosper forms part of government’s intensified efforts to combat organised crime, gang violence, illegal mining and violent criminal activity in key hotspot areas across the country. – SAnews.gov.za