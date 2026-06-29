Minister hands over farming equipment, title deeds to KZN beneficiaries

Monday, June 29, 2026

Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development Mzwanele Nyhontso will on Monday hand over farming implements worth millions of rand and title deeds to land reform beneficiaries in the Mthonjaneni Local Municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The handover, held at the Melmoth Sports Field, forms part of government's efforts to strengthen agricultural production and provide security of tenure to land reform beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries from the Waterways, Lucky Star and Tasma farms will receive farming equipment and title deeds for properties with a combined value of more than R50 million.

Nyhontso said the support would help beneficiaries improve agricultural productivity, create employment and contribute to local economic development.

The Minister said providing title deeds was an important step in ensuring that beneficiaries had secure land rights, while the farming implements would enable them to expand and sustain their farming operations.

The Mthonjaneni cluster of farms, which includes Ntembeni, Emakhasaneni, Dludla and Waterways, has been recognised as one of the country's land reform success stories.

Unlike many land reform projects that have struggled with underutilised land, these farms have continued to operate productively and are regarded by the department as a model for successful land reform implementation.

The handover demonstrates its continued commitment to supporting emerging farmers through post-settlement assistance and ensuring that redistributed land remains productive. – SAnews.gov.za

