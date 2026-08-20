Manamela welcomes Public Protector’s NSFAS report

Thursday, August 20, 2026

Higher Education and Training Minister Buti Manamela has welcomed the Public Protector’s report highlighting systemic and longstanding inefficiencies at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) said the issues identified in the report are not new and formed part of longstanding governance, administrative and operational challenges at the scheme that had been a matter of concern to the Minister.