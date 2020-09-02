Lusanda Mxenge appointed Acting DG in Presidency

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Lusanda Mxenge as Acting Director-General in The Presidency and Secretary of the Cabinet, with effect from 1 September 2020.

Mxenge, who has held the position of Deputy Director-General: Cabinet Office, will serve as Acting Director-General for a period of six months or until the post is filled, whichever comes first.

The acting appointment is done in terms of Section 32 of the Public Service Act of 1994, as amended, with all delegated powers attached to the post of Director-General and Head of Department.

This appointment follows the retirement of longstanding Presidency Director-General Dr Cassius Lubisi. – SAnews.gov.za

