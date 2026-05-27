IEC officially launches the 2026 Local Government Elections campaign

Wednesday, May 27, 2026

The Electoral Commission has officially launched the 2026 Local Government Elections (LGE), marking the commencement of the mass awareness campaign towards Election Day in November.



This is after President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced 4 November 2026 as the date for South Africa’s upcoming Local Government Elections.



Wednesday’s launch set the stage for political parties and voters to begin preparations for the polls with the Commission to rollout a national campaign across multiple platforms, including television, radio, digital, and social media, to ensure broad reach and accessibility.



Speaking at the launch held in Midrand, near Johannesburg, the Commission’s Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo said since the dawn of democracy in 1994, the Electoral Commission has successfully delivered five LGEs, each marking a significant milestone in the evolution of local democracy and the consolidation of municipalities as theatres of civic engagement.



“As the 6th instalment, the 2026 Local Government Elections take place amid notable changes in domestic and global political landscapes. The announcement of the 4 November 2026 election date by His Excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa, has provided the Electoral Commission and all stakeholders with clarity and certainty for planning,” Mamabolo said.



Mamabolo said the launch is a practical manifestation of that certainty and an assurance that plans are firmly in the execution phase for delivering an election that meets the standard envisioned in the Constitution.



On 1 April 2026, the Commission unveiled the elections logo and media campaign under the tagline, “Get Up, Show Up, Vote.”



This powerful call to action is aimed at motivating all eligible voters, particularly young people to actively participate in the electoral process.



According to Mamabolo, Wednesday’s launch marks the beginning of intensified public awareness ahead of the national voter registration weekend on 20 and 21 June 2026.

Just under 24 000 registration stations across 4 488 municipal wards will open over the two days to enable citizens to register, verify their personal details and ensure correct registration.



“Preparations are well advanced, with the Department of Home Affairs ensuring that offices will be open nationwide to facilitate citizens’ applications for identity documents, which are a prerequisite for voter registration.



“The Commission has deployed over 800 Municipal Outreach Coordinators, including persons with disabilities, across the country to drive voter education and awareness, reinforcing inclusive participation ahead of the elections.”



Mamabolo said since the beginning of 2026, more than 62,336 community events have been conducted nationwide, strengthening sustained voter education and public engagement adding that a targeted door-to-door voter communication and registration campaign has been completed across 99% of municipalities (212 out of 214) between 11 and 24 May 2026.



“This campaign informed citizens of recent Municipal Demarcation Board changes to certain ward boundaries and the consequential revision of some voting districts. The Commission thanks the Board for its cooperation in completing the ward delimitation process and handing over final ward boundaries.



“The Commission’s voter education and registration programmes continue to yield strong results. The Tertiary Institutions Campaign has reached 97 894 students across 1086 activations in all nine provinces, with 45 757 students successfully registered – demonstrating its impact in promoting youth participation.



“The Schools Democracy Programme, implemented in partnership with the Department of Basic Education, continues to build awareness by educating learners on democratic principles and electoral processes, while encouraging eligible learners aged 16 and older to pre-register,” he said.



Draft code of conduct

With regard to combating disinformation, Mamabolo said the Electoral Commission recognises that the pervasive use of social media is a double-edged sword.



“The Commission has previously mitigated disinformation through, among others, collaboration with civil society and the use of the Real411 platform for flagging and reporting misleading content. This work has been strengthened through policy development.



Guided by the Constitution and other relevant prescripts, the Commission will issue a draft Code of Conduct on Misinformation for public comment. The draft seeks to embed safeguards against fraudulent and manipulated content to preserve information integrity during the elections,” he said.

Online registrations

The Commission said the online registration portal has improved the accuracy and stability of the voters’ roll by enabling real-time updates and offsetting losses due to mortality. Between January and May 2026, 376,140 new registrations were recorded, reflecting strong uptake - particularly among young voters.



The total number of registered voters currently stands at 27,912,415, exceeding the figures recorded at the time of the 2024 general elections.



Mamabolo said the achievement comes despite an average monthly loss of 34 000 voters due to mortality.



Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Inkosi Velenkosini Hlabisa said he is confident that the number of registered young people will increase.



“I am confident that this time we are going to have more young people registering to vote and taking part in the elections,” he said.



In a bid to encourage young people to participate the elections, the Commission has introduced a youth-focused series, “Beats for My Peeps,” in partnership with the SABC.



The programme uses music, culture, and digital creators to address voter apathy, dispel misinformation, and promote participation.



It will air on SABC1 at 6pm from 3 June 2026. Meanwhile, the IEC Podcast launched in April 2026 and provides accessible, real-time information via mobile and digital platforms.



How can citizens register

Get your identity document ready and register or check your address details online at: registertovote.elections.org.za

Find your correct voting station to visit on the registration weekend at maps.elections.org.za/vsfinder

Visit your local Electoral Commission offices on weekdays between 8am and 5pm. – SAnews.gov.za