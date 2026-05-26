Special Tribunal grants freezing order on businessman's luxury home

Tuesday, May 26, 2026

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained a freezing order from the Special Tribunal to preserve a luxury Alberton home linked to businessman Thapelo Samuel Buthelezi.

In May last year, the tribunal ordered that Buthelezi’s companies pay back undue benefits gleaned from R500 million worth of unlawful tenders awarded by the Free State Health Department.

“The order prohibits Buthelezi from selling, transferring, mortgaging, or otherwise dealing with the property.

“The SIU instituted civil proceedings to review and set aside the irregular tenders and subsequent contracts after the provincial department paid R532,789,770.12 to four companies linked to Buthelezi,” the SIU said.

Buthelezi was also ordered to file audited statements detailing expenses incurred, income received, and net profits made under the tender and service contracts, together with supporting documentation.

“Despite a number of attempts and reminders by the SIU, Buthelezi failed to comply with the order. As a result, a judicial case management meeting was convened virtually on 12 September 2025 at the request of the SIU and chaired by the President of the Special Tribunal, Margaret Victor.

“Due to ongoing non-compliance with the May 2025 order, the SIU initiated contempt proceedings against Buthelezi. In his affidavit, Buthelezi did not dispute the existence of the May 2025 order or his knowledge of it but sought to justify his non-compliance on the grounds of alleged financial constraints, lack of legal representation, and other practical difficulties,” the corruption busting unit explained.

Buthelezi failed to appear at the hearing held in January this year and the tribunal issued an interdict in favour of the SIU regarding Buthelezi’s other property, a farm in the Free State.

“The order prohibited and restrained Buthelezi EMS, the registered owner of the farm, from selling, disposing of, alienating, transferring, mortgaging, pledging, or otherwise encumbering the immovable property.

“The SIU investigation into Buthelezi EMS contracts was initiated through Proclamation 42 of 2019. The Special Tribunal orders part of implementing the SIU investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover financial losses suffered by State institutions because of corruption or negligence,” the SIU said. – SAnews.gov.za